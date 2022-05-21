MLB Best Bets for Saturday, May 21, 2022

Another 1-1 day, with yet another rainout. Today we have a decent slate of games to choose from so let us get right to it.

Padres at Giants

Well, last time we played Rodon, it really backfired on us, but I’m willing to take another shot on him because he has been an absolute cash machine for us. Joe Musgrove is probably the best pitcher on the Padres this year. He has allowed just 11 earned runs in 45 innings. The bad news for the Padres: Giants have hit Musgrove very well in the past. Rodon was destroyed in his start against the Cardinals, but he is returning home where he has allowed just four earned runs in 17 innings. The Padres have also hit Rodon well in the past, but I still think the Giants win the game. I like the odds on the run line better at +150.

Mariners at Red Sox

Chris Flexen has actually been fine overall for the Mariners, but he has gotten next to nothing in terms of run support. In starts Flexen starts, the Mariners have scored a total of seven runs. Seven runs in seven games. They have not scored in four of his starts. That is shockingly bad luck, but I’m thinking it continues against the Red Sox. Garrett Whitlock has been solid as a starter, but he has allowed runs in each of his start, so there is some hope for the Mariners. The first time through the lineup, Whitlock is holding betters to just a .147 average. I’m going to play the Red Sox to win and by a few runs at +118.

Rangers at Astros

Jon Gray pitches for the Rangers. Justin Verlander pitches for the Astros. It is very clear who has the better starter in this matchup. He has already faced the Rangers once this year and he allowed just one earned run in seven innings. He’s faced the Rangers hitters 117 times and only allowed 24 hits. He is firing on all cylinders right now. I’m playing the Rangers to go under their team total. It is incredibly low, so I’ll probably play this at about a half unit, but under 2.5 +104 is the play.