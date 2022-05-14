MLB Best Bets for Saturday, May 14, 2022

Well, we had at 1-2-1 day yesterday. Not what I was hoping for, but we have another chance today to rebound which is always great with baseball. You can always bounce back quickly.

Giants at Cardinals

Dakota Hudson is throwing for the Cardinals, and he has been good to start the season. He also hasn’t allowed more than three earned runs in any start, but he has allowed exactly three earned runs in four of his six starts. The Giants are sending Jakob Junis to the mound to face the Cardinals hitters. Though Junis isn’t someone I’ve seen a ton of, I do think he can battle with the Cardinals. He has already faced them once, he allowed two earned runs and three hits in five innings. Looking at the line, I would lean towards the Cardinals winning, but I think the best bet is to play under 4 runs for the Giants team total.

Yankees at White Sox

This one we can keep simple. Jordan Montgomery is a pretty solid pitcher and he has a 1.69 ERA on the road this season. His last five starts have gone between five and six innings and he allows two or less runs. He is also holding White Sox hitters to just a .198 average. Dallas Keuchel will likely not be in the White Sox rotation by the end of the season. He’s already at a 6.86 ERA. Maybe he figured something out, posting a quality start against the Red Sox in his last outing. He allowed six home runs and a .241 batting average to Yankees hitters in 128 at-bats. I’m taking the Yankees simply because Keuchel is not the pitcher he once was. I’d rather risk 1u at positive money on the run line, than 1.5u on the money line to win 1u. Personal preference, but I think the Yankees win by more than 2 runs.

Cubs at Diamondbacks

Finally, a team the Cubs can beat… Maybe not actually. The Cubs are not a good baseball team and don’t really have any signs of becoming a better one. As a Cubs fan, this is the earliest I can remember not caring about their season in probably a decade or more. Anyway, enough of my complaining. Kyle Hendricks gets the ball today, and he has been either dominant or terrible, with very little in-between. If you can predict which version shows up, you’re gold. Even though most D’backs hitters don’t strike fear into you, they are batting .278 against him. Combine that with his 6.48 road ERA and it isn’t looking pretty for the Cubs. The Diamondbacks send Zac Gallen to the mound. He has been unbelievable. He’s gone 28.1 innings and allowed just three earned runs and a total of 20 baserunners. The Diamondbacks should win this game with ease, play their run line at +128.