MLB Best Bets for Saturday, June 11, 2022

I’m not quite at fade territory yet, but I would start considering lowering the unit size until we get through this week+ inconsistent streak we are on. As always, though, baseball is good because we get it every day to rebound from.

Blue Jays vs. Tigers

Kevin Gausman has been just about everything you’d want for the Blue Jays this season. He was stellar last year for the Giants and his move to the American League has worked out well. He hasn’t allowed over three earned runs in any start. Today he takes on a Tigers team that doesn’t have a ton of experience with him, but they’ve been decent against him. With him better on the road it shapes up well for the Blue Jays. The Tigers send youngster Beau Brieske to the mound. He has allowed 20 base runners in his 16.2 innings at home this season. He now has to face the daunting Jays lineup. He’s coming off his best start of the season though, so there is some hope. Either way, I’m taking the Tigers team total under 3. Gausman is just too good.

Athletics vs. Guardians

The streak is at 9, will it reach 10? The streak I’m referring to is the A’s losses in games that Frankie Montas starts. To be really clear, Montas is a good starter and has been very good over five of his last six starts. In his one other start he only lasted 1.2 innings before leaving with an injury. He faced the Guardians once this year and it was one of his worst starts of the season. Zach Plesac isn’t someone that you’d want to rely on typically, but at home he has been much more reliable. It will be hard for the A’s to get run support in this one for Montas, so I think the streak reaches 10. Play Guardians moneyline -132.

Cubs vs. Yankees

Two storied franchises, only one has gone in the right direction this year, but at least the Cubs have won the more recent World Series. They have Matt Swarmer pitching for them, and he’s actually been pretty good so far. In two starts this season, he has gone six innings both games and allowed only one earned run in both of those games. Jordan Montgomery has been good for the Yankees this year and is one of their more reliable pitchers. His last four starts at home have all been quality starts. This is relying a lot on Swarmer to hold the Yankees in check, but I’ll play the under 4.5 through five innings.