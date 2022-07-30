MLB Best Bets for Saturday, July 30, 2022

We go a solid 2-1 for a profit of 1.60 last night. Unfortunately, the Marlins game just couldn’t get there for us. I’ve underestimated the Mets all year, but honestly, I would’ve taken that same Alcantara bet 10 out of 10 times. Probably should’ve just played the first half moneyline and we would’ve gotten a push.

Twins vs. Padres

Sonny Gray has been a good acquisition for the Twins this season and he continues his campaign against the Padres. On the road, Gray has been good posting a 2.97 ERA. He’s also been really good in May and June but in July he has been really bad. He’s allowed 15 earned runs in 19.1 innings. Joe Musgrove had been solid all year, but his last two outings he has allowed nine earned runs in 9.1 innings. He also has a 2.20 home ERA. I think this is a game the Padres should win. Play them at -132.

Rangers vs. Angels

There is such a storm around the Angels, they really could use some help right now. Unfortunately, it seems like the option they are choosing to pursue is trading Shohei Othani and even Mike Trout. I think both seem unlikely, but stranger things happen. Anyway, we have Glenn Otto for the Rangers taking on whatever lineup the Angels end up throwing out there. He’s been stronger on the road than at home, and he has faced the Angels once on the year and went five innings, allowing just one earned run. The Angels are sending Chase Silseth to the mound and he hasn’t been very good for them. He’s allowed three or more runs in all but two games he has pitched and only once made it out of the fifth inning. Because of the pitchers, I think we probably go over 8.5 runs here, but my official play will be on Texas at +100. I don’t think Silseth will be the answer.

Diamondbacks vs. Braves

Corbin Martin has only one start for the Diamondbacks on the season. He went four innings and allowed nine baserunners, but he allowed just one earned run. He is a bit hard to predict with such a small sample size, but let me share the totals of the six games that he’s appeared in: 15, 13, 8, 11, 15, and 7. Ian Anderson has also been very inconsistent this year. His last five games had these totals: 18, 8, 7, 12, 10. Not all of that has been his fault. In fact, in three of those games he allowed two or fewer runs. His games on the year tend to be higher scoring for whatever reason. I’m taking the over 9.5 in this game.