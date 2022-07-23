MLB Best Bets for Saturday, July 23, 2022

Yesterday was a nice day after all. We ended up going 2-1-1, and my sprinkle did not hit. That was a bit of a heartbreaker as the A’s bullpen faltered and couldn’t hold the large lead, nonetheless, the A’s won two plays for us, and we pushed on the Angels 1st half moneyline after neither team scored.

Twins vs. Tigers

Michael Pineda, starting pitcher for the Tigers, was rocked last game. He allowed eight earned runs in just two innings. Before that start, he was fine-ish. He basically was going five innings and allowing a couple of runs for three straight games. On the season, he has been very inconsistent. Most of the games he pitches in, though, have been low-scoring affairs. He’s not really had a bad start at home, either. Joe Ryan for the Twins is having a nice campaign for himself. He’s had a really strong July, covering three starts and allowing just four earned runs. I think the Twins are the right side here, but I’ll live a little risky and take the under. Backing Pineda could blow up in my face, but the comfort of his home stadium seems to make him a better pitcher. I’ll play under 8.5.

Padres vs. Mets

Has Blake Snell had any good games this year? The answer is yes, he’s had three quality starts. The bad part is those three starts are among 10 total starts this season. The Padres are also just 2-8 in games that Snell starts. He faced the Mets once this year and allowed four earned runs in four innings, and that was a home game, where he is still bad, but has pitched better. The Mets have Chris Bassitt starting. He’s been a reliable middle-of-the-rotation starter. He’s pitched pretty well at home overall, posting a 3.12 ERA. Though, with Bassitt you’d have to expect two or three runs allowed. I am expecting at least two or three from Snell today. With a total this low, I expect the over to hit. Over 7.5.

Guardians vs. White Sox

Call me crazy, but in what world do the White Sox deserve to be favored over the Guardians with any of their pitchers right now. Lance Lynn doesn’t even look close to the former Cy Young finalist that he was the past couple of seasons. He’s been terrible. He’s allowed 13 earned runs in 16.2 innings. It is raining pretty badly in Chicago today, so I’m not going to waste a ton of words on this in case it gets delayed and we play it tomorrow. I’m taking the Guardians at plus money (+146). It is crazy to back the Sox right now. They have been terrible against the Guardians and Twins and Lynn has been awful.