MLB Best Bets for Saturday, April 16, 2022

Note: New PointsBet Sportsbook users get two RISK-FREE bets up to $2000. Click here to opt into this promotion and make your MLB bets now. Valid in New Jersey, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Colorado, Michigan, West Virginia, Virginia, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Nice little 2-1 night last night and we got plus money on the Orioles so we did over a unit and a half on the day. Let’s go for Saturday with some more baseball action.

Astros at Mariners

I’m not a believer in the Mariners, and they have the tough task of facing the Astros with Justin Verlander on the mound. The Astros clearly have the advantage of starting pitcher, and let’s be realistic they do most of the time that Verlander steps on the mound. Chris Flexen goes for the Mariners and he had a mediocre start to the season, allowing three earned in 4.1 innings. In three starts against Houston last year, Flexen allowed 10 earned in 15.2 innings. He lost all three games, but in fairness, seven of those runs came in one game. I’m still taking the Astros in the first half at -0.5 and -112.

Angels at Rangers

I’ve made it very clear, I am not a Rangers fan. I do like the Angels this year and think they have the potential to do well. Then again, they have the potential to do well every year and currently have a losing record. Anyway. Noah Syndergaard is pitching for them tonight and he looked solid in his first outing, allowing just two hits over 5.1 innings. It was a bit concerning for me that he only had one strikeout, but he had 12 ground balls, which could be a good sign. Taylor Hearn pitches for the Rangers, in his first start of the season, he went four innings and allowed just one earned run. He’s allowed a .271 batting average to Angels hitters. I am going to take the Angels in this one at -118. I also like Jo Adell to get a hit today, but at -175 not an official play .

Twins at Red Sox

Twins hitters, in just 18 at-bats, are hitting .381 against Tanner Houck. He allowed 3 runs in 3.1 innings in his opening start against the Yankees. I don’t think the Twins are nearly the level of the Yankees hitters, but I do think that they can square up against Houck’s stuff. Sonny Gray is going for the Twins. Gray is still a talented pitcher and has found success against Red Sox hitters, holding them to a .135 average in 75 at-bats. I like the Twins to win tonight at +122 .