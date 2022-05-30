MLB Best Bets for Monday, May 30, 2022

Want to start by wishing everyone a happy and safe Memorial Day. Thank you to those that served, are currently serving, and the families of the fallen who have given the ultimate sacrifice that we remember today. In baseball we were close but lost 2 of the three we played yesterday. Lost in extras to the Mets, and the Brewers just covered the over by themselves yesterday.

Astros at Athletics

Framber Valdez has been on a tear for the Astros lately, posting six consecutive quality starts and seven of his nine starts have been quality as well. This is the first time that he takes on the Athletics this season, but they aren’t exactly a team that is going to make you significantly worried. There are a few guys that have hit Valdez pretty well, but he’s not allowed a lot of runs to them in most games. Paul Blackburn has been pretty good for the Athletics too, basically keeping the A’s in every game that he starts. In fact, in games he has started, the A’s are 8-1. Right now, the A’s are giving up a lot of runs and the Astros aren’t. I think the best bet is Astros -1.5.

Brewers at Cubs Game 2

The Brewers might be able to sweep the doubleheader today, but I am going to take them for Game 2. Aaron Ashby has been a bit of a do-it-all man for the Brew Crew and he is primed for a nice chance to win the game for them today. The Cubs have made good contact with Ashby today, but with the doubleheader, expect some starters to not be out there. On the other side, Drew Smyly has not been very good for the Cubs. He’s struggling at Wrigley and has only completed the fifth inning once at home. I’m taking the Brewers in the first half money line at -138.

Pirates at Dodgers

You know I love Walker Buehler. He’s a stud pitcher and he takes on the Pirates today. Buehler at home has actually been extremely hittable, though. He’s allowed three home runs on the season, and all three have come in his home ballpark. He’s never even made the sixth inning at home this season. I think the Pirates have shown me enough on this trip that they might be able to get a couple runs in, but I don’t expect a super high-scoring game from them. I also expect the Dodgers to take a few innings to get used to Zach Thompson, the Pirates starter. I’ll play under 4.5 through five at -114.