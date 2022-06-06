MLB Best Bets for Monday, June 6, 2022

Yesterday we got a nice save from the Cardinals and went from a 1-1-1 even money day to winning 2.26 units and a 2-0-1 day. Let’s launch from there with a short slate.

Red Sox at Angels

The Angels have lost 11 straight games. Most of those 11 games haven’t even been close. I find it somewhat shocking that they are in this slump considering they have the reigning MVP, the best player in a generation, and money dumped on free agent after free agent. The Red Sox are on a four-game winning streak. Michael Wacha is throwing for the Red Sox and he has been good, but doesn’t really go far through the games. Noah Syndergaard has been all over the place this season. One spot he really seems to be successful in though is home starts. He has just a 1.48 ERA, compared with a 7.88 road ERA. The only issue is that the Red Sox hitters have been successful against him in their careers. I think the losing streak goes up to 12 in this one. Play Red Sox at +108.

Mets at Padres

Blake Snell struggled all of last year and now he started this year injured. Since his return, he’s allowed eight earned runs in just 15 innings. It does seem like he is improving as we continue in the season, but that’s hard for me to support or back up without a few more starts. One good sign, potentially for the Padres, is that his starts at home were significantly better than his road starts. Carlos Carrasco is throwing for the Mets and he hasn’t found much comfort on the road. He’s sporting a 5.06 ERA on the road and has been hit well by the Padres hitters. I have to give the edge to the home team in this one. Play the Padres at -120.

Mariners at Astros

I’m taking the under on the Mariners team total of 3.5 at -110. Most of that is due to Cristian Javier throwing tonight. At home, Javier has a 0.38 ERA – he’s allowed one earned run in 23.2 innings and has only allowed 18 total baserunners at home. Impressive stuff. In his one start against the Mariners, he has allowed just two hits in 5.1 innings. All of that coupled with the 4-for-33 results the Mariners have put up against Javier, lead me to playing the under on their team total.