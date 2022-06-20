MLB Best Bets for Monday, June 20, 2022

Hopefully, everyone is fresh off a relaxing weekend and a fun father’s day and ready to run the table. We have some games to focus in on with a few new series’ starting, so let’s go.

Yankees vs. Rays

I’ve seen this one before. I think I’ve even wrote about it. Yankees. Rays. Cole. McClanahan. This should be a good series, and I think we have some potential to make money on it. Almost every time that Cole steps on the mound, he is going to be the favorite. Rightly so. He’s basically either awesome or straight up terrible. In three June starts, he’s gone 15.1 innings. He’s allowed 7 earned runs in those innings. Let me break it down a bit further though. In 2.1 innings against the Twins, he allowed 7 earned runs. In 13 innings against the Rays and Tigers, he allowed 7 hits and no earned runs. Shane McClanahan has been great for the Rays, he has a 1.84 ERA and even though the team lost his last start against the Yankees, I’ll still back him today. The matchup is closer than 50/50 and I’m getting plus money on the Rays.

Giants at Braves

I’m not a Logan Webb guy. I don’t think he’s as good as he’s shown this year, or even last year. If I’m wrong, I’m wrong, but I dont see it. He’s really struggled on the road this season, posting almost a two run higher ERA on the road as opposed to at home. The Braves have struggled against him in the past, so maybe that’s not a good indicator of taking the opposite side… but… I’m taking the Braves. I love Max Fried. I’m not really sure why, he has lost me money, he’s never really panned out to the Cy Young candidate I thought he would, but overall, I like the dude. Still, the Braves return home after a disappointing end, but overall great, road trip. At home, Fried has been worse, but he’s had the Giants number. I’ll take my shot with him over Webb on the run line.

Cardinals vs. Brewers

In his last start, Mikolas went 8.2 innings before allowing a hit. Always sad to see no-nos end that way. The guy has all the ability in the world. And, aside from the porn-stach he sports, I think he is a solid overall pitcher that I enjoy watching. Today he takes on the reigning Cy Young. Corbin Burnes has been in a bit of a tough spot lately. Although, he did post a quality start in his last outing. Also, the last time he faced the Cardinals he didn’t allow a run in seven innings. This should be a pitcher’s duel. I’m taking the under 8 in this one.

