MLB Best Bets for Monday, June 13, 2022

This has been a brutal stretch for us, but we will respond and get all the money back from the books. Baseball sometimes just has bad breaks for you unfortunately and after getting off to a very hot start, we are cooling off. Let’s get back to it.

Marlins at Phillies

Maybe I’m the only one that was not a fan of Sandy Alcantara, but I’m coming around on the guy. He is a top Cy Young candidate and pitching extremely well over his last six starts. He faced the Phillies once this season, he went 6.1 innings and allowed just two earned runs. The Phillies are sending Aaron Nola out for them and he’s been okay in some of his starts, but his last two in Philadelphia were rough. He allowed five earned to the Giants and then allowed four earned at home to the Dodgers. He’s been good against the Marlins in his career, but today should go in the favor of the Marlins at +116.

White Sox at Tigers

I don’t normally advise taking a pitcher that is returning from the Injured List. I still won’t recommend taking that team today, but I will play this game at the over. The White Sox bullpen isn’t quite a disaster, but they haven’t performed really well. I don’t expect Lance Lynn to go deep into the game. Maybe he goes five innings, but that would surprise me a little bit. The White Sox can’t afford to lose many games moving forward, and Lynn being healthy is really important to winning. I expect Lynn to probably allow a run or two and the Tigers should be able to score off of the White Sox bullpen. Play the Tigers over 3.5 runs.

Yu Darvish

To break the slump a bit, I always try to switch up capping and find new routes for things. So, here is a player prop instead of a side or total. Yu Darvish on the road has been very bad this season, and he’s struck out 23 people in 34 innings. Compare that to his strikeout total at home 31 in 33.1 innings. Darvish has been good at Wrigley after initial struggles when he signed with the Cubs, but this is his first return since 2020. I’ll take his under 5.5 strikeouts at -120. He hasn’t done it on the road this season, so hopefully, the trend continues tonight.