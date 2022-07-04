MLB Best Bets for Monday, July 4, 2022

A nice 2-1 Sunday and we go 5-1 on the weekend. Hopefully, we can keep going today. I wish all of you a tremendous 4th and hope that the food is great, the beer is cold, and the fireworks are beautiful.

Twins vs. White Sox

The White Sox are returning home from the west coast and the Twins are coming from Minnesota, so travel certainly is in the Twins favor here. However, we have Dylan Bundy and Johnny Cueto pitching. Bundy has been awful on the road, with a 6.41 ERA and allowing 7 of his 10 home runs. Cueto hasn’t been much better at home, though. He has a 5.48 ERA at home, allowing 14 earned in 23 innings. That’s pretty rough. I’m a little concerned the jetlag may cause the White Sox to perform poorly on offense, but Bundy should makeup for that. I’ll take the over 9.

Mets vs. Reds

One guy I’ve been really impressed with is Taijuan Walker. He’s had a nice campaign for the Mets, who I must admit underestimated this season. Walker has been great in home starts and during day games, unfortunately, this is a road night game. But, his road ERA is just 3.30. Looking at his last six road starts, too, I’d take all of them. Only two of them were not quality starts. Plus the Mets are taking on the Reds. Hunter Greene has a 5.87 ERA and has been more than accommodating to the opposing hitters. I’ll take the Mets runline.

Rockies vs. Dodgers

The Rockies are not a good team away from Coors, not that they are a good team at Coors, but they are better. Now they go into Los Angeles and have to face the Dodgers. Kyle Freeland has been solid for the Rockies on the road with just a 2.91 ERA. I actually think this guy could be a decent starter for many teams, but the Rockies are not the team for him. Anyway, he’s gotten progressively better as the season has gone on, but the Rockies take on Julio Urias. Urias has been very consistent this year in just about every game. He just beat the Rockies in his last start as well. I think this game is probably one to play the under 8 in.