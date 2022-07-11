MLB Best Bets for Monday, July 11, 2022

We got swept on Saturday after two collapses. The world rewarded us with a sweep on Sunday to recoup the losses. Keep it going on Monday.

White Sox vs. Guardians

The White Sox have been very bad against their own division this year. They’ve struggled to win against the Twins and the Guardians, but they might have a good shot today. Lance Lynn was a guy I loved supporting for the past two years. Now, I’m a little more concerned about him. He’s had exactly one good start this season – and, he has only five starts this year as he returns from injury. Maybe it is still a matter of getting the kinks out, but whatever the issue is, he needs to fix it immediately. Cal Quantrill has been okay overall, but he is very prone to giving up runs. I think I’ll take the over 9 today on the total.

Phillies vs. Cardinals

Aaron Nola hates Philadelphia. Well, not exactly, or maybe he does, I have no clue, I’m a handicapper, not a reporter. But, at home, he has an ERA that is two runs higher than his road ERA. He’s been good and pretty consistent for most the year so we can expect him to have a strong start tonight. Though, the Phillies need to face the Mustached Marvel, Miles Mikolas. Mikolas has been excellent this year and has a beautiful 1.82 ERA in night games. He’s had a rough start to July, including a tough start against the Phillies already, but a return home could make a nice difference today. I’m going to take the under for this game at 7.5.

Mets vs. Braves

Mets. Braves. Scherzer. Fried. Short sentences. The table is set. Scherzer is back and all he did in his return was strike out 11 hitters in six innings and allowed just two hits. Granted it was against the Reds, but still, he was dominant. Max Fried has been outstanding as well. He’s had only three starts all season that had four or more runs allowed. He’s been strong at home with a 2.66 ERA, and has already faced the Mets, going six innings and allowing just two earned runs. I like the under 7.5, but it isn’t often you get Max Scherzer starting at plus money. I’ll take both the Mets and the under.