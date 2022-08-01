MLB Best Bets for Monday, August 1, 2022

It was a bad weekend for me, just 1-5. It was a weekend with some bad luck, and sure, some bad calls. Still, we end July at a record of 168-119. We are up roughly 40u on the season. Let’s try and destroy the August slate.

Red Sox vs. Astros

Nathan Eovaldi has to be really happy to see the month of August come around because the month of July was absolutely brutal on him. In the month, he threw 13 innings and allowed 16 earned runs. It was rough. He did push through some rough innings last game and got through six innings. Luis Garcia has been a good pitcher overall, but he has struggled at home. He has a 4.89 ERA at Home and has had an over 4 ERA each month except May. Two good offenses in this one and two pitchers that aren’t performing in an optimal setting. I’m playing over 7.5 in this one for two units.

Royals vs. White Sox

I don’t know about you guys, but White Sox manager, Tony LaRussa, is arguably the worst employed in baseball right now. The game has passed him by. Enough about him, I just feel it is important to mention. Michael Kopech has actually been pretty good this season and he slightly improved from a tough June to July. In his last three starts he has gone five-ish innings and allowed less than three earned runs. Brad Keller for the Royals isn’t someone I support much but his current form is something worth paying attention to. In three of his last five starts, he had quality starts. He’s also had two really nice starts against the White Sox this year, going 14 innings and allowing just four earned runs. I’m playing the under 9 today.

Dodgers vs. Giants

In what seems like a never-ending parade of solid pitchers, the Dodgers are rolling out Andrew Heaney. He’s only had four starts on the season, but in his last one, he went four innings and allowed just one hit. On the season, he’s gone 19.1 innings and allowed just one earned run. The Giant hitters have gotten to him in the past, though. Logan Webb is a better pitcher at home, and during night games. I’m thinking he should be a solid enough pitcher to win this, and with the Dodgers traveling from Colorado, it might be a nice day to steal a game. Giants +120.