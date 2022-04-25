MLB Best Bets for Monday, April 25, 2022

New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

Today has the smallest slate of games all season, I believe. That doesn’t mean there isn’t an opportunity to take some cash from the books, though!

Giants at Brewers

The Giants have had Sam Long open a few games for them now and he has responded pretty well with 4.2 innings pitched and just two hits allowed. He’s also only allowed one walk, so he has set them up for success when he is opening games for them. Corbin Burnes goes for the Brewers, and, after a somewhat rough start against the Cubs, he has responded with two quality starts. If you follow a lot of random bettors on Twitter, you’ll see this year’s hot new trend is to bet the no score in the first inning. I don’t really like that idea often, but I do in this one – the Brewers are returning home from a trip and playing last night, the Giants are facing a tough pitcher. I’ll take the first inning 0 total runs at -150.

Astros at Rangers

Framber Valdez can be a very unpredictable pitcher. Over his first three starts, he went a strong 6.2 with no runs allowed in the first game. Then his next two games he only went three innings and 4.1 innings. I would love to assume that he rebounds today against the Rangers, and he has a decent history against them. Dane Dunning throws for the Rangers, has consistently gone less than three innings and allowed two or three earned runs each game. The Astros have also hit .281 off of Dunning in his career. It is only through 21 at-bats so the sample is fairly small. Either way, I think the best look in this one is over 8 runs at -120.

Dodgers at Diamondbacks

Walker Buehler has not started this season the way that I expected him to… I was expecting him to be dominant right out of the gate, but so far, he has allowed seven earned runs in 15.2 innings. Maybe he can right the ship against the Diamondbacks? He has historically belt them to a .156 average. He also has allowed just three home runs in 126 at-bats, and two of them came from Trent Grisham. I’m going to play the Diamondbacks under 3.5 total runs at -114.