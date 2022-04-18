MLB Best Bets for Monday, April 18, 2022

You know what is a good feeling? Having to go back and check the last time you had a losing day on picks you provide. It has been a while for us, and I know these things ebb and flow – I’ll absolutely have losing days/weeks/months, but while we are hot, it is fun to ride it out. We went 2-1 again yesterday. Let’s see what we can get today.

White Sox at Guardians

The White Sox are one of the best teams in baseball and have come out with a pretty hot start. The one pitcher in their rotation I like the least is Dallas Keuchel. Last season he allowed 12 earned runs in 16 innings against Cleveland. I don’t think he has many days remaining where he will allow less than three runs. Tonight, I am seeing different reports over who is starting for the Guardians, but the books are listing Shane Beiber. Beiber is really good and has been dominant against the White Sox. Aside from Jose Abreu, he’s allowed just one home run and four RBIs in 90 at-bats. If Beiber isn’t starting, this bet will likely be null, but I’m taking him over Keuchel in the first five innings of this game at -0.5 at -112 .

Rays at Cubs

It is cold in Chicago. Cold as in there is snow on the grass, cold. Cold weather typically means that it is harder to pitch, hit, field, and people don’t want to play. I expect that to be the case today. I am guessing this game gets only a few runs just based on weather and atmosphere alone. Then, you add in the starting pitchers, Shane McClanahan and Kyle Hendricks and I have even more confidence in the under. Hendricks has been pretty hittable for a while now, but he still is better at home. Additionally, I think this weather will make him more effective. Play under 8.5 at -120 .

Angels at Astros

The Angels tried hard to rework their pitching staff during the offseason. Some of it looks like it might work out. It is far too early to say it, but Michael Lorenzen pitched better in his one start than he did in all of his other appearances for the Reds last year. He went six innings, allowing just two hits and one earned run. He has a harder night facing the Astros today. Luis Garcia goes for the Astros. He’s got some really good stuff and it will be hard for the Angels to get a sustained attack against him. I am going to play the under 9 runs for the game at -120 .