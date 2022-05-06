MLB Best Bets for Friday, May 6, 2022

A loss is a loss. It really doesn’t matter how you slice it, but some are easier to accept than others. Losing on our Phillies bet yesterday was not easy to accept. With a six-run ninth-inning lead, they allowed the Mets to score seven runs and they not only lost our run line bet, but they lost the entire game. Still, just our third losing day in the season.

Pirates at Reds

The Reds will win a game occasionally. They are currently 1-20 over their last 21 games. So, maybe it is more than just occasionally. They are facing the Pirates today, maybe this is the day that they win a game. I kind of doubt it though. JT Brubaker is throwing for the Pirates, he’s done just about as well as you could expect. But, Brubaker has done well against the Pirates in his career allowing just 4 hits in 17 at-bats. The Reds are starting Connor Overton, in his first start, he went five innings and allowed just one earned run before the bullpen blew the game. I have no faith in the Reds, and right now you won’t find much better pricing on them than -130. Eventually, we will play the Reds at the right time for plus money, today is not that day. I’ll take the Pirates.

Mets at Phillies

Yep. I’m going right back to the teams that hurt me last night. I like the Mets in this one. Baseball isn’t really like basketball or football where a loss against a team sticks with you. The Phillies are likely to put it behind them, but they can’t just try harder and win the next game. Plus, today they have Max Scherzer throwing for them. He’s easily the better pitcher in the matchup, and he’s already faced the Phillies twice this season – he’s allowed five earned in 11 innings, which is more than you’d expect from him. Either way, I’ll take the Mets tonight at plus money to cover the run line.

Tigers at Astros

Beau Brieske is not a name that many have heard of outside those devoted Tigers fans. He’s the starter for them tonight and has had a nice start to his career. He’s only allowed three hits in both games. I’ve been impressed with his performances so far, but he does have a challenge in facing the Astros. For Houston, Luis Garcia is pitching. He’s been fine with the exception of a rough outing against Toronto, but many pitchers will experience that this season. Tigers hitters have a hit in a quarter of the at-bats against Garcia. I think this game will not see a ton of runs in the early going. I’ll play under 4.5 in the first five innings at -110.