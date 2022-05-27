in MLB, Sports, Sports Betting

MLB Best Bets for Friday, May 27, 2022

Wednesday we go 1-2, yesterday we have a beautiful bounce back with a 2-0-1 day. I said, no one likes unders, but they win, too. We are now 9-3-2 on the week. We also are 31 games over .500 on the season with many plus money winners.

Brewers at Cardinals

We head back to St. Louis for one of our plays today. The Brewers are sending Brandon Woodruff to pitch for them. He has eight starts on the season, in four of them he has allowed three or more runs. Four of them he has allowed one or less earned runs. The Brewers have a great bullpen but Woodruff has only completed six innings twice, so that can be taxing on them. Similarly, Dakota Hudson is a good pitcher who has eight starts under his belt this year. He has three quality starts, and three starts where he hasn’t allowed a run. He also has five starts where he allowed three earned runs or more. Which Hudson and Woodruff show up? I think they combine to score more than seven runs. Play the over at -118.

Yankees at Rays

The Rays are opening this game with Jeffrey Springs. But, to be honest, he seems like he is being stretched out more than the other guys. For example, he has been more on a rotation, and he has increased how deep he has gone into each game for the past six games. He is looking very promising. Jameson Taillon is throwing for the Yankees and he is having a nice start to the season. He hasn’t allowed more than three earned runs in any game. Three of those came against the Blue Jays, so it is pretty impressive. Play the under 7.5 in this one.

Astros at Mariners

Justin Verlander or Chris Flexen. Yeah, not much of a debate for me either. Verlander is pitching lights out this year and I don’t see it slowing down against the overrated Mariners. Chris Flexen has almost a 5-run ERA and has allowed Astros hitters to bat .274 against him in his career. Verlander has allowed exactly two runs in 25.2 May innings. Those two innings did come in a start against the Mariners. They are only hitting .188 off of him though. Play the Astros to win by more than one run. Astros -1.5 at -118.

