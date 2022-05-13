MLB Best Bets for Friday, May 13, 2022

I love Friday the 13th. Not the movie, the actual day. I’m part Italian and for whatever reason, many of us think it is a lucky day. We haven’t needed much lucky lately, but I’ll take it if the baseball gods are offering it up today. After just a 1-1 day, let’s bounce back.

Brewers vs. Marlins

Corbin Burnes has looked SHARP lately. He has five consecutive quality starts after going just five innings in the season opener against the Cubs. He has kept the runners off the basepaths, and is fourth in the league in strikeouts. My point, he is dominating. The Marlins, however, do give him some trouble. Last year’s game against the Marlins, they won 8-0 and Burns allowed four earned runs on eight hits. Burnes also faces Pablo Lopez, the ERA leader for Major League Baseball. He has been filthy this year, but doesn’t always go deep into the game. Milwaukee hitters are 5-for-18 against him in their career. However, take out Yelich from that, they are just 1-for13. I’ll take my chances with the Marlins winning this one at plus money +130. You can play the under 6.5 at -115 too.

Mariners vs. Mets

All you really need to know is that Max Scherzer is pitching for the Mets today. May hasn’t been a great month for him, he’s had two starts against the Phillies and has allowed seven runs in 12 innings. He still is striking out a ton of people, but he’s allowing way too many hits right now. The one factor to consider is that these were the second and third time the Phillies have faced Scherzer this year. The Mets still won two of the three and did it by three or more runs. They face the Mariners who send Marco Gonzales to take the mound. He’s been okay, basically allowing a few runs each game, but the Mariners aren’t winning games he starts. In fact, they’ve lost five of his six starts and all but one was by more than a run. By now, you know my pick. Mets -1.5 runs at +100.

Blue Jays vs. Rays

I am probably in the minority here, but I thought Kevin Gausman was a flash in the pan and going to struggle. Maybe he will eventually, but so far, he is pitching very well for the Blue Jays. I’m sure run support helps, but he has a 2.13 ERA so he has clearly held his end of the bargain. The Rays are batting just .216 against him, but he only faced three batters. Drew Rasmussen has been awesome as well. In typical Tampa fashion, he doesn’t go deep into games, but he really doesn’t allow too many runs in a game. He’s faced the Blue Jays before and only allowed 5 hits in 30 at-bats. I’ll take the under 7 at -124.