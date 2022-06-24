MLB Best Bets for Friday, June 24, 2022

Well, it was a humbling 0-2 day as we lost on the Phillies team total in Joe Musgrove’s worst start of the season. Then, in another surprising turn, we lose in the FIRST INNING of our first five under. Luckily for us, we had a good week and can manage to take the occasional hit.

Mets vs. Marlins

Sandy Alcantara isn’t a guy that I believed in. I’m not sure I believe in him still, but he just keeps proving me wrong, start after start. Hard to argue with the guy though, he’s second in the majors with a 1.72 ERA. His last outing was also against these Mets and he held them to just two earned runs over eight strong innings. In fact, a team hasn’t scored more than two earned against him since May 1st. The Marlins don’t have a cakewalk today, though. They face Taijuan Walker who is putting together a strong season himself. In his last start, he stimied the Marlins for 6.2 innings, allowing just two hits and one earned run. We will take the under as both pitchers are throwing well and even after having just seen the opposing pitcher I think they are strong. Under 7.5. Don’t want to play an under? Fine, try your hand at the Mets ML. I think they could be live dogs here.

Dodgers vs. Braves

Ian Anderson starts for the Braves and this season he’s been successful in his Win/Loss record, but he hasn’t been anything spectacular. At home, he has really struggled. So far, Anderson has posted a 5.84 ERA and allowed four base runners in just 24.2 innings. The Braves take on Julio Urias who has had a bad Win/Loss record (we’ve talked about this before, the record really doesn’t matter that much – don’t want you to think I put that into my handicapping), but has a really nice season to this point. The Braves knocked the Dodgers out of the playoffs last year, so there may be some extra motivation for the Dodgers tonight, and with a solid pitcher on the hill, I’m backing Urias at a reasonably priced -134.

Orioles vs. White Sox

When you allow 13 earned runs in 13 road innings, there probably are some problems, right? The answer is maybe. In Kyle Bradish’s case, he is making just his fourth road start of the season. In the first one, he was great! He went seven innings, allowed two earned runs and struck out 11 hitters. Since then, he’s mustered just six innings and allowed 11 runs on 15 hits to the Blue Jays and Red Sox. So, my guess is that the White Sox will have a chance to score some runs tonight. After putting up a zero last night, I think they will rebound and perform well. They’ve scored over their 4.5 team total in seven of their last ten games. Play it again tonight.