MLB Best Bets for Friday, June 17, 2022

Another 2-0 day and suddenly it is starting to feel like we might be on a roll! Let’s see if we can keep it going today.

Cardinals vs. Red Sox

I’ve enjoyed watching Adam Wainwright this season, and that pains me to say as a Cubs fan. But at 40 years old, the guy is playing some of the best baseball of his career. Today, he takes on the Red Sox and while you’ll see some drastic home/road splits or even day/evening splits, Wainwright has been a model of consistency. You like that in betting because you usually know what to expect. For the Red Sox, we have Michael Wacha going. He’s not exactly consistent like Wainwright, but he has been pretty good. The problem the Red Sox have is that he isn’t getting deep into games. He’s only completed six innings twice this season. Still, between the two of them, they should be able to keep the score low through the first five innings. Play the under 4.5 through five innings at plus money. You can play a safer, more juiced under 5.5. I like this better.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays

This isn’t exactly a huge series, but it still has some playoff and divisional flavor that make it interesting. The Yankees send Jordan Montgomery to the mound, and he’s been arguably their best pitcher this year. While he’s been hit by the Blue Jays, he hasn’t been murdered or given up a ton of runs. The one guy you might want to look for on props is Bo Bichette – he’s 6-for-11 against Montgomery with 8 RBIs. For the Blue Jays, they counter with Ross Stripling. He’s been very good in his last two starts, going 11 innings, allowing only two hits. In one start against the Yankees this year, he went four innings and allowed two earned runs. I think the best play in this game is the under 9.5.

White Sox vs. Astros

There were some saying that Lucas Giolito might be a Cy Young candidate this season. I haven’t seen that, and the expectations might’ve been unrealistic to begin with. So far, he has been basically an average pitcher. The Astros are an above average team, though so they might be able to exploit the weaknesses Giolito has. They also take their walks, and Giolito has been giving up too many of those for my liking. You also have Framber Valdez going for the Astros, and he has been a good arm for them. He does have some concern at home with some of the numbers, but almost all of that is because of one game against the Angels. The play here is the Astros run line at +125.