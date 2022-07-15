MLB Best Bets for Friday, June 15, 2022

If you took the under in the Giants/Brewers game, you went 3-1 last night. I didn’t list it as an official play but I try to give you all indications of what I’m thinking. Anyway, aside from Wednesday when I probably went a bit overboard we’ve had an excellent run. Actually, this whole season has been awesome.

Phillies vs. Marlins

Look, I won’t play the Marlins to win this on the moneyline at -166. That’s just a bit too high for my liking, but sure, I think it is a winner. Kyle Gibson going for the Phillies makes me feel like we have a ton of potential for the Marlins to score runs. Gibson has allowed three or more runs in five of the last seven outings. I also don’t think he is a great pitcher. Sandy Alcantara has been spectacular this year and hasn’t allowed more than two earned runs in 12 of his last 13 starts. I’m going to take a shot on the run line as I like the plus money available on it. I will express a word of caution. The Marlins are playing a lot of one-run games with Alcantara pitching.

Royals vs. Blue Jays

Blue Jays -360.

Just kidding. Don’t bet that.

I wouldn’t even rely on them for a parlay. For whatever reason, despite the talent, the Blue Jays aren’t playing that well. Instead, this is a game for the over. Zack Greinke has been absolutely brutal away from Kansas City this season. He has a a 7.46 ERA and has allowed 6, 5, and 7 earned in his last three road starts. Alek Manoah has been great for the Blue Jays, but he will likely give up a run or two. The Blue Jays could score six runs off of Greinke, but I’d rather play the over 8 total as I think both teams contributing will be a safer play.

Pirates vs. Rockies

The Pirates are traveling to Colorado, and I actually think they have a chance to win this game, but I don’t know that I’ll play it that way. Jose Quintana goes for them and while he has been successful this season, he has struggled on the road. After a bad June, he has had one good July start and one terrible one. German Marquez, though, has been terrible. He’s allowed 13 home runs at Coors and 38 earned runs in 47.2 innings. While he has gotten slightly better each month, he still isn’t someone you would rely on to put blanks on the board. If this was the second game of the series, I’d probably take the Pirates to win. But, with them coming from Miami, I will take the over 11 instead.