MLB Best Bets for Friday, July 22, 2022

Yesterday was a complete wash. We took home the over bet, but we lost in a back-and-forth battle between the Giants and Dodgers. The Giants were plus money, though, so we didn’t lose a dime. Let’s try and make some progress today.

Cubs vs. Phillies

The Cubs are starting the second half with the expectation that they will be trading away some of their key players. For now, they are here, and they are taking on the Phillies. We have Justin Steele taking on Kyle Gibson. Steele has been pretty bad on the road, allowing 18 earned runs in 27.2 innings. But, he’s actually improved his monthly ERA every month this season and has a 2.84 ERA in his two starts this month. Kyle Gibson has posted back-to-back strong starts. I don’t have faith in the guy normally, but maybe something is starting to click with him. I think we need to take the under 9 for the game.

Angels vs. Braves

There aren’t many days that you’ll see Shohei Ohtani on the bump for the Angels where they are listed as underdogs. Ohtani, as you expect, has been awesome this season. On the road, he’s posted a 2.79 ERA. Charlie Morton on the other side has a 4.31 ERA at home and has looked like he lost a step. In two of his past four home starts, he has allowed four or more earned runs. I will mention this, after really struggling to start the season, he has had nice starts in five of his last six. But, I’m not going to go against Ohtani here I’ll take the Angels through five innings at +102. I’d go for the game, as a sprinkle, but not an official play – I don’t trust their bullpen.

Rangers vs. A’s

Maybe it is just me, but I don’t think Spencer Howard is a good pitcher. The A’s really aren’t a good team or a good hitting team, but they should be able to get after Howard. They’ve faced him twice already this season. In the two games, Howard has totaled seven innings and allowed just three earned runs. Cole Irvin has been special at home this season – he’s allowed just 9 earned runs in 48.1 innings. He’s also been strong at home and against Texas. He’s gone 11.1 innings and allowed just two earned runs. I am taking the A’s through 5 innings and for the game. I also am going to put a smaller play on the A’s -1.5 at +178.