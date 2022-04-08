MLB Best Bets for Friday, April 8, 2022

So… um, that didn’t go very well for us on Opening Day. An 0-3 start is not the way I was expecting the day to go. But, I do love that baseball has a full slate every day and we can capitalize on the opportunity to bounce right back. Let’s get to it.

Brewers at Cubs

I’m going right back to the same series. The Cubs’ bats came to life against the reigning Cy Young winner and I’m hoping they can stay hot for another game. Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff had a really good season last year, but he also struggled later in the year. In September, he had a 4.09 ERA. Cubs starting pitcher, Justin Steele, had a very rough season in day starts and at home last year with both ERA’s above 6 runs. He was pretty good against Milwaukee though. The reason I like the Cubs today though is because he has held the Brewers to just a .188 average against him in the limited 22 at-bats, and the Cubs showed a surprising amount of discipline at the plate. Having watched them for years, they usually go through spurts, when they are patient, they win, when they aren’t they lose terribly. Let’s play the Cubs moneyline today at +130.

Dodgers at Rockies

I think this year’s Cy Young winner will be Walker Buehler. He starts his campaign today as the opening day starter for the Dodgers. He has to face the Rockies, in Coors Field so that is not ideal, but this time a year ago, Buehler threw six innings of two-run baseball. Kyle Freeland takes the hill for the Rockies, and at home, he is typically a better pitcher. I’m taking the under on this game. At 11.5 runs I think it is a bit too high for these skilled pitchers.

Rangers at Blue Jays

It is very possible you’re going to see two teams on very opposite ends of the wins spectrum here. The Rangers could end up as one of the worst teams in the American League, and the Blue Jays could end as one of the best. The offense of the Blue Jays should be no match for the Rangers. Early, this might be a low-scoring game, because the first time through the order, Jon Gray might be able to manage, but I think if he goes twice through, it will be rough. Jose Berrios starts for the Blue Jays and should be able to manage the newly bolster Rangers offense enough that the Blue Jays can win by two or more runs. I’m going to play a double line on this one of the Blue Jays to win and over 8.5 runs at +140.