MLB Best Bets for Friday, April 22, 2022

Another nice day on the diamond with the only scuffle being the Orioles scoring off of the Athletics ‘pen to get them over their team total.

Giants at Nationals

I’m not 100% sure what the starter for the Giants is – is he a starter? Is he an opener? Either way, I would be surprised to see him go deep into the game. Do you want to regularly put your money on the Nationals? No. I, for some reason, am a Patrick Corbin fan, but he has been inconsistent, at best, in his first three starts. The Giants are also a team that fares well against left-handed pitching, typically. At a pretty low number, I’ll take the Giants on the moneyline at -130.

White Sox at Twins

I’ve shared before, I don’t think the Twins are that good of a baseball team. I put them at probably third-best in their division, and they are currently just 5-8. The White Sox, on the other hand, are the cream of the AL Central Division crop. Though, currently, they are struggling on the road. I do think that they can take this game tonight just based on the starting pitching alone. Michael Kopech has been great through the first two starts of the season and he should be able to give the team five or six solid innings and hold the Twins at bay. The White Sox aren’t exactly great against Bailey Ober, but they’ve been fine overall, hitting .224 against him. Take the White Sox at -108 for the game.

Mets at Diamondbacks

These two pitchers in tonight’s game just faced their opponent in their last start. Neither allowed a run. Will the hitters fare better in tonight’s game? I’d guess not. The Mets have some big names, but they haven’t really put anything together that is worth being excited about. As far as the Diamondbacks, they are not a good team offensively. It is possible that the teams come out and are familiar with the pitching, which gives the edge to the hitters, but I’ll play the under 4.5 through the first five innings so we don’t need to deal with the bullpens.

