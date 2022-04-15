MLB Best Bets for Friday, April 15, 2022

Break out the brooms. We sweep yesterday with a pretty sweat-free 3-0. For the last three days, we are 6-1, let’s keep this run going.

Nationals at Pirates

This is not a matchup that will excite many people. But, you know what does excite people? Winning money. Cash will always be my motivating factor to look into any and all games available. The opportunity is on the Pirates today. Look, neither team is good, neither team will excite us over the season. And, the Nationals actually have the best player in the series, but this isn’t basketball where one player can completely take over a game. Erick Fedde starts for the Nationals and his first start of the year was a solid five innings allowing just two earned runs. One concern I have for him is that he has been hit to the tune of .467. It is just 14 at-bats, but six hits in those 14 show that he is not missing many bats. Mitch Keller is going for the Pirates, he had a bad start against the Cardinals, allowing four runs in four innings. He has only had 7 at-bats against him and allowed two hits to Nationals hitters, but I still like the Pirates in the first five innings at -118.

Yankees at Baltimore

This is more of a risky play. I think the Yankees lose today against the Orioles. Jordan Montgomery is one of their better pitchers, but he isn’t unhittable. He looked rough against the Red Sox and they just played a series they probably care about in the Blue Jays. Last season the Yankees were 1-4 against the Orioles in games started by Montgomery. Jordan Lyles only had one start against the Yankees last year and he went six innings and allowed just one run. I’ll take a swing on the Orioles at +172 .

Giants at Guardians

If you read these articles daily, you will probably recognize that I hone in on certain teams or players from time to time. This is one of those games because I think Carlos Rodon is a super talented pitcher and he is certainly familiar with the Guardians. He was fabulous against the Marlins – he went just five innings but only allowed one run. In those five innings, 12 of the 15 outs came from a strikeout. Last year against Cleveland, he had three starts and allowed just a .167 batting average against him. Take the Guardians under 3.5 runs at -128 .