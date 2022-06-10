MLB Best Best for Friday, June 10, 2022

I’ve said pretty much since our excellent start to the season that we’d run into some trouble and lately the trouble has been in the form of inconsistencies. We hit 1-2 yesterday, let’s try to start the weekend off right.

Diamondbacks at Phillies

Zac Gallen is pitching really well this year. He is sporting 2.40 ERA and has had only one start over two earned runs allowed. The Diamondbacks are closing in on .500 for the year and off of back-to-back wins over the Reds. The Phillies are on a seven-game winning streak and have looked great since the firing of Joe Girardi. They send Kyle Gibson to the hill to take on the D’Backs and he’s been better at home, but not great overall. The Diamondbacks have only scored 2 runs off of him in 42 at-bats, so he’s kept the score low. I’m going to take the under 8.5 in the game. I’d lean Diamondbacks too, but nothing official.

Rays at Twins

Drew Rasmussen has been a solid pitcher for the Rays, one of the better starting pitchers they have. Unfortunately, on the road, he seems to really struggle for them, at least from a perspective of getting deep into the game. He’s kept the Rays in just about every game, though and they’ve gone 3-2 in his five road starts. After a bit of a homestand, the Rays now take the road. Always something that is a bit of a challenge for a team. The Twins send Devin Smeltzer to the mound and he has been really good for the Twinkies. The Rays travel, the Twins at home, probably mad off their loss from yesterday, and a pitcher they never have seen before… I’ll take the Twins to win this one at -120.

Marlins at Astros

Similar to my mention in the last paragraph, the Marlins are headed on the road after a homestand (winning four of their last five) and now head to Houston to take on the Astros. The Astros have not looked like themselves lately, but they are in a position to respond here. Luis Garcia is setup to have a nice start against the fish as he has held batters to just a .169 average the first time through the lineup and .203 the second time through. This is important because Marlins hitters haven’t seen him before. Pablo Lopez has been excellent for the Marlins, but if you can get to him early, that’s when you have better luck. First time through the lineup, hitters are batting .234 against him. I’ll take a shot on the Astros through five innings at -134.