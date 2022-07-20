Hilariously Outdated Graph Showing MLB Attendance Costs Gets Roasted On Social Media

If you’ve tried to take your family “out to the old ballpark” recently, you know that the costs have skyrocketed from the days of yesteryear.

But a graphic was making the rounds on social media, claiming that the average price for a family to see a game at an MLB stadium was around $205. That price included four tickets, four hot dogs, two beers, two sodas and parking.

$204.76: average cost for a family of 4 to attend a MLB game, via @TheHustle: pic.twitter.com/w7ehdW6DqO — Mark J. Burns (@markjburns88) July 20, 2022

I know what you’re thinking: sign me up. Right? Fifty dollars per person to see a professional sporting event with food and drinks? Great!

Of course, some stadiums are more expensive than others, but the chart is still making the point that it’s generally affordable for the average family to see a game or two per summer.

First of all, many stadiums are listed as having cheaper beer than sodas. If you have ever gone somewhere and seen beer cheaper than soda, please send me a Twitter DM right now. @OutkickDanZ. I’ll wait.

Twitter users have noticed these problems and are weighing in. The biggest problems seem to lie with the beer and parking prices, which are just plain wrong.

Where is this $23 parking at Fenway!? Asking for a friend — Joey (@joeyk_15) July 20, 2022

Parking at Yankee Stadium is like $40 lol — Emily Nyman (@EmSheDoesIt) July 20, 2022

Where are they finding 4 dollar beers and 12 dollar parking in Toronto? — Andrew C 🇨🇦 ❤🇺🇦 (@AndrewCooke87) July 20, 2022

These numbers can’t be real. Never seen a $5 beer at Target Field. — Mike N. (@TheReal_MadMike) July 20, 2022

Rogers Centre beer for $4.33 USD. pic.twitter.com/9Ej3WwCrZo — Mark (@MarkBehar) July 20, 2022

Who came up with this pricing? It’s not even close to accurate. I know for a fact that Comerica Park beer is not $5. Lol — Lyday (@BatmanChalupas) July 20, 2022

The list goes on and on, with fans of pretty much every team weighing in that these prices aren’t close.

As someone who is working on the “MLB Stadium Tour” (we’re up to 16 stadiums at this point), I can tell you have I never paid less than $10 for a beer at any park, and that’s the absolute minimum. I’ve been to at least eight different parks in the past three years; the idea that the cheapest beer in 26 parks is under $10 is ridiculous.

I wouldn’t want you to just take my word for it, so I went searching the Internet for these mysterious prices. Turns out, they’re harder to find than you’d like. It’s almost as if MLB stadiums WANT you to think it’s cheaper than it is! But here’s what I found:

A Reddit user posted a picture from this year at Petco Park in San Diego. According to the “average cost chart,” a beer is $5, a soda is $6.50, and a hot dog is $7.50. According to an ACTUAL Petco Park concessions menus, they are absolutely correct on the soda and the hot dog. Score one for the chart!

But the cheapest beer? That’s a Bud Light that will cost you $13. Just $8 off, that’s all.

Let’s stay in southern California, since that’s where the true bargains are, according to the chart. One hot dog, one soda and one beer should run you exactly $20.

How much will it actually cost? $30. Oh, nothing, just 50% than promised. Seven bucks for the dog, eight bucks for the soda and $15 for a nice refreshing can of Bud Light.

Try as I might, I could not find a recent Yankee Stadium menu, so I didn’t include it. I’ve had plenty of beers there, though, and they ain’t $6.

Take me out to the ballgame, indeed. As long as you’re paying.