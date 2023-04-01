MLB Apologizes to Mets for Blown Pitch Clock Violation Call

Videos by OutKick

The MLB rule change to incorporate a pitch clock has already led to a number of violations.

In fact, the first violation to result in an at bat ending came in an important situation early on Thursday’s opening day.

But apparently, despite their introduction in spring training, there’s still a significant amount of confusion on how to implement the new rules.

During Thursday’s New York Mets-Miami Marlins game, Pete Alonso was on first base with Jeff McNeil hitting.

Home plate umpire Larry Vanover determined that Alonso took too long to return to the bag and he assessed a strike on McNeil for the pitch clock violation.

Except that wasn’t the correct call at all.

And even worse, the initial explanation to the Mets was a totally different one.

Pitch Clock Causing Problems

According to manager Buck Showalter, Alonso was later told by Vanover that the delay getting back to the bag wasn’t the reason for the automatic strike.

Showalter then explained that the league actually called him to apologize and explain that there shouldn’t have been a strike added for McNeil.

“By the time Pete got around third base there was another version of the story out there,” Showalter said. “[League officials] wanted to make sure everybody was straight, so I appreciate that.”

He also said the league told him they intend to ensure that umpires are a bit more lenient on potential violations. Especially with “infractions” involving a slow return to the base.

Regardless, it shows that there are still some issues to work out with the pitch clock and how umpires call violations.

Even with the growing pains, the league is adamant that their pitch clock is working as intended.

Ratings were huge, and pace of play was inarguably better during opening day games.

The pitch clock is going to make the game better, but MLB should probably make sure umpires do a better job avoiding giving away strikes or balls on bad calls.