2022 MLB All-Star Game Best Bets

After a really lackluster and somewhat controversial Home Run Derby, we get the All-Star Game. It is still a fun game to watch – at least as fun as it can be. As I mentioned yesterday, I am not spending a significant amount on any of this. The level of interest I think the players have in winning is too low for me to really be invested in this in anything meaningful. Still, betting can be just for having a little fun too!

The total on this game is pretty low, just 7.5. You’d figure that the game would be higher than that with all of these superstar hitters, right? Well, the pitchers are obviously All-Stars too. I’d imagine it would be harder for the pitchers to get it right because the starters are not in their regular routine. Anyway, four of the last five games have gone under seven runs and one of those games was in Colorado. Dodgers Stadium isn’t known to be a launching pad for home runs. I think this will probably be a low-scoring affair as well. I’ll take the under.

As far as the side… the American League has won eight straight games. I think that the correct side here is the National League, though. There isn’t an exact science to this. I have no idea how the players will be used or how many at-bats anyone will get. This may be a stupid reason, but you have four starters from the National League that regularly play in Dodgers Stadium, they may be adjusted to the viewing angles better than the American League hitters. One mistake I think is that Clayton Kershaw is pitching to start. I get it is in LA, but he isn’t even the best pitcher on his team anymore. Still, I like the lineup for the National League – there is certainly more pop on the AL side, but I think we need a little more contact in this one.

I am also going to throw lunch money on the National League 3-1 at +3200.