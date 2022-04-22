Mizzou Coach Eli Drinkwitz Is Pumped For St. Louis Charity Event

Gas prices, temperatures and QB competition are all heating up in Missouri. Luckily, Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz is on the case.

If you’re pumped for Tigers football this fall, coach Drinkwitz wants to pump your car with free gas.

#Mizzou head coach Eli Drinkwitz gonna buy your gas in St. Louis for 90 minutes tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/jn0GTxYKvZ — Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) April 21, 2022

Coach Drinkwitz, alongside the Demetrious Johnson Charitable Foundation, will be welcoming gas guzzlers to a drive-thru event on Friday, April 22.

The event will feature the eccentric coach Drinkwitz to help raise money for struggling youth and aid struggling families ailed by rising gas prices.

Drinkwitz’s charitable contributions to the Foundation date back to August 2020. During the national lockdowns, coach Drink reached out to the DJF to help provide roughly 300 meals to disadvantaged residents throughout North St. Louis County.

The Foundation is headed by former Detriot Lions defensive back and Mizzou alum Demetrious Johnson.

The St. Louis-based foundation’s M.O. dedicates all contributions toward “bettering the lives of inner-city youth by providing mentoring, financial, vocational/tutorial and scholastic assistance programs.”

