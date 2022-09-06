Mitch Trubisky Listed As Starter On Steelers Depth Chart

The Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to officially name a starting quarterback for Week 1, but the team released their depth chart and Mitch Trubisky is at the top.

Head coach Mike Tomlin hasn’t officially named a starter, but Trubisky’s spot on the depth chart — while not set in stone — could be telling.

The #Steelers depth chart has been released and it’s now official: Mitch Trubisky is the starting QB. pic.twitter.com/hk7ZaU3mQ7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2022

Trubisky has spent camp battling fellow quarterbacks Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett for the right to lead the Steelers in the post-Roethlisberger era. The depth chart lists Rudolph as No. 2 and Pickett as No. 3.

The depth chart wasn’t the only clue that Trubisky could be the man, the former North Carolina Tar Heel was also chosen to be one of the team’s captains.

He’ll join running back Najee Harris, defensive tackle Cam Heyward, safety Miles Killebrew, and outside linebacker T.J. Watt as captains. That honor came via a player vote.

Trubisky spent his first four NFL seasons with the Chicago Bears, and 2021 with the Buffalo Bills as an understudy for starter Josh Allen.

Since arriving in Pittsburgh, Trubisky has turned some heads. He threw for 254 yards and a pair of touchdowns this preseason. He also used his feet for another 14 yards.

If the former North Carolina Tar Heel does truly have the job, he’ll line up under center in a Week 1 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday.

