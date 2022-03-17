Mitch Trubisky Betting On Successful Season With Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers found themselves a solid placeholder at the quarterback position to take the mantle from 18-year starter Ben Roethlisberger.

After reaching an agreement with former Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, the Steelers eagerly wait to see which version of the No. 3 overall pick they’ll feature in the coming season.

On Monday, Pittsburgh and Trubisky agreed to a two-year deal worth $14.25 million, with a maximum value of $27 million, per ESPN.

Playing for Chicago and former head coach Matt Nagy, Trubisky never broke into the echelon of guys like Patrick Mahomes or Deshaun Watson: two QBs (in)famously selected after Trubisky in 2017.

However, Trubisky managed to still be efficient within a stolid Bears offense and carried an exceptional presence as Josh Allen’s backup in Buffalo.

Trubisky spoke on his move to Pittsburgh with WPXI’s Jenna Harner and promised that the team would receive a fully-engaged play-caller.

“I’m in a situation where I have to prove myself back on the field,” Trubisky said. “I think you’re always betting on yourself, in that sense, and I definitely am in this case. You got to bet on yourself and just trust what you’re capable of.”

Hardly struggling with turnovers and flashing some potential as a dual-threat QB, Trubisky’s new role as the Steelers starter — a premier pick over Pittsburgh’s backups in Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins — grants him the potential to evolve into a full-time franchise QB or fizzle out as another top-5 draft pick sacked by expectations.

Heading into his fifth year, Trubisky has amassed 10,652 passing yards, 64 touchdowns, 38 interceptions while completing 64.1 percent of his passes.

Trubisky has also averaged 5.6 yards per rushing attempt.

Discussing a potential future with Pittsburgh before the move was official, OutKick 360’s Chad Withrow anointed Trubisky as a solid pickup for Pittsburgh.

“In my mind, I feel like they’re going to draft a quarterback but they’re going to get Trubisky. He’s a good bridge option. … I could see him getting Pittsburgh to the playoffs,” Withrow said.

