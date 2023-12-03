Missouri Coach Eli Drinkwitz Throws Massive Shade At Michigan, Jim Harbaugh With Connor Stalions Dig

Videos by OutKick

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz decided to choose violence this afternoon while discussing its upcoming matchup with Ohio State. Not only did the Tigers coach discuss the Buckeyes, he also threw a massive shot at Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, in true Drinkwitz form.

Wrapped in controversy over the sign-stealing investigation currently going on at Michigan, the Wolverines will play in the semifinals against Alabama. But this didn’t stop the Missouri coach from throwing shade at the program, hoping to get a few tips from Connor Stalions.

“Hey guys, I got a quick phone call. Connor Stalions beeping in right here. I’m trying to get a few signals here. I gotta go,” the Missouri coach said.

Known for his quirky remarks and ability to throw shade, Eli Drinkwitz did not disappoint during his appearance Sunday afternoon, which comes a week after taking an earlier shot at Jim Harbaugh about ‘America’s Team’.

Now, he must prepare his team for a tough matchup with the Buckeyes in ‘Jerry’s World’ to cap-off an excellent season for Missouri.

Thank goodness we had Drinkwitz to break-up all the tension from Florida State being left out of the playoffs.