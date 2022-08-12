Brady Cook Named Missouri Starting Quarterback, Has Confidence Of Coach Eli Drinkwitz

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz isn’t wasting any time naming a starting quarterback. The Tigers are rolling with Brady Cook.

Cook played in five games during the 2021 season and started against Army in the Armed Forces Bowl. He finished the season 47-of-59 passing for 350 yards with two TDs, while rushing for 92 yards and one touchdown.

Drinkwitz had four quarterbacks going through rotations in practice, knowing he needed to cut down on reps in the near future.

During the offseason, Missouri’s coaching staff pursued a number of quarterbacks in the transfer portal. Cook went to Drinkwitz during the summer and told him he was was going to fight for the job, no matter what. Cook’s confidence showed Drinkwitz that they would be in good hands no matter what came from the portal scavenger hunt.

“He just said, ‘Coach, it means nothing more to me than to be the starting quarterback at the University of Missouri,” Drinkwitz detailed. “So I’m here. I’m going to fight for it. As long as you’re telling me it’s an open competition regardless of what happens, I’m going to be here.’”

Brady Cook Runs Toward The Fight

As Drinkwitz also put it, Cook ran towards the fight. A St. Louis native, Cook followed Missouri football, hoping that one day he could be the guy throwing touchdown passes and leading his team into battle.

“It means everything to me,” Brady Cook told reporters. “I’m in a position right now that I used to dream of. I’ve really worked my whole football career for this moment.”

Now the real work begins for Cook, who will now take all the practice reps with the first team offense.

“It matters to him to be the starting quarterback at the University of Missouri and I am excited he’s our starting quarterback,” Drinkwitz said. “I know I can lay my head on the pillow knowing he’s gonna give us and all these fans in this state everything he’s got.”

Won’t Be Easy For Brady Cook

But this will not be an easy task for Cook. Missouri lost the SEC’s leading rusher, Tyler Badie. The running game now will rely on a host of backs to produce and take some pressure off Cook. Missouri did add Stanford transfer Nathaniel Peat and have promising junior Elijah Young. Also Division II transfer RB Cody Schrader will help fill the void left by Badie.

Still, Drinkwitz knows this group on offense has a long ways to go. Receivers like Tauskie Dove and Barrett Banister will need to take the next few weeks and get on the same page as the new starting quarterback.

The Tigers open the season with Louisiana Tech on Sept. 1. and travel to Kansas State the following weekend.