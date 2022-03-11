Missouri And Cuonzo Martin Part Ways After Five Seasons In Columbia

Videos by OutKick

The Missouri Tigers have decided to move on from head coach Counzo Martin. This move comes the day after Martin coached his last game, a blowout loss to LSU. The school has yet to release a statement.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports was first to report the news.

Martin has two years left on his original seven-year contract, and could also be owed around $6 million when the university makes it official. Martin was asked following the loss if that might have been the last time he coaches at Missouri.

“I’m good to go. I’m at peace with whatever. I don’t get consumed with that. I don’t worry about that. If that’s the best thing for both parties then that’s the best thing for both parties. But I won’t waste any time with that. Whatever happens happens. And again, like I say with life, you know people (ask), ‘Is he gone?’ Well, if that’s the best thing then that’s the best thing. As long as you don’t take the main things from my life, I don’t worry about that. I don’t.

“Because if it is then the plan worked. Because when I was put here, it worked. I was here to make it work. I say that with all humility. Then you let the chips fall where they may. But I’ve got tremendous peace of mind. I’m going back to the hotel to relax with family and then go from there.”

Missouri finished the season 12-21, coming off a 20-point loss to LSU. The Tigers finished 12th in the SEC this season at 5-13. The Tigers also suffered seven defeats of 20 points or more and hadn’t occurred since 1965.

Martin finished with a record of 78-77 and 35-53 in the SEC during his time in Columbia.

The Tigers will start the search for their new head coach immediately.