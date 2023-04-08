Mississippi Woman Arrested For Having Sex With Dogs On Camera

Videos by OutKick

There are very few times these days that I say to myself ‘I’ve had too much internet for a few days.’ This is one of those times. Here’s why – a Mississippi woman is facing 10 years in prison after being arrested for having sex with dogs on camera.

19-year-old Denise Frazier is reportedly not denying that she is the person seen in a video, that surfaced on Snapchat, having sex with a dog. She is, however, denying that she did so willfully. She claims that she was “threatened to do it.”

Mississippi woman arrested for having sex with her dog (Image Credit: Jones County Detention Center)

The video was reportedly created in February and shows Frazier having intercourse with a German shepherd. Investigators say that she refers to the dog as a “service dog.”

Frazier was charged with unnatural intercourse and aggravated animal cruelty. She was booked into the Jones County Detention Center earlier this week.

The affidavit says, “Frazier admitted she was the one in the video but stated she was forced to do it.”

That claim, according to lead investigator Sgt. JD Carter, is unfounded. He said of the incident, “Disturbing, extremely disturbing videos that I can’t even wrap my head around it.”

“I wouldn’t understand the mindset that would even drive somebody to do that. The claim of being threatened and forced to conduct those videos, as she claimed, there’s no evidence to be found supporting that idea and yeah we did look into it.”

During Frazier’s arrest, multiple dogs were also seized. One of them was the dog that appeared in the Snapchat video with her. They were taken to a local animal hospital.

Denise Frazier’s mugshot (Image Credit: Jones County Detention Center)

What Is Going On In Mississippi?

Investigators are still trying to determine if there are more videos that exist or if this was an isolated incident. There could be more charges to come if they uncover anything else.

“We’ve never dealt with this particular type of case before,” Carter said. “There are really no true words to describe it other than disgusting. So, right now, we’re still in that initial phase, right past the first part of it. But, we’re still going to look into it to see if there’s more.”

Frazier made her initial appearance in the the Jones County Justice Court on Thursday. Her bond was set at $25,000. If convicted she is facing a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

I want to believe that she misunderstood the meaning of service dog, but there was probably something way more disturbing behind all of this.