Mississippi State Spring Game Rained Out, But Coach Mike Leach Says That’s A Good Thing

The way Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach sees it, he can think of better ways to spend his time.

Mississippi State’s scheduled spring game for noon on Saturday was canceled after the Bulldogs only got to practice punts. Because of lightning and heavy rain shortly after 11 a.m., fans were asked to evacuate Davis-Wade Stadium in Starkville. The team waited it out for two hours in the locker room before State decided to cancel the game.

State announced later Saturday that the Bulldogs will hold a scrimmage open to the public on Saturday at Davis-Wade Stadium at a time to be determined.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman held a similar, casual scrimmage in front of fans not called a spring game on Saturday.

“I’m not a believer in the spring game,” State coach Mike Leach said. “Just go through the motions, run a couple drills and wave at everybody. I hate that. I can’t even fathom that one every level.”

Rain checks or refunds were not offered to the State fans who attended the punting practice as no admission was charged.