in NCAAF

Mississippi State Spring Game Rained Out, But Coach Mike Leach Says That’s A Good Thing

The way Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach sees it, he can think of better ways to spend his time.

Mississippi State’s scheduled spring game for noon on Saturday was canceled after the Bulldogs only got to practice punts. Because of lightning and heavy rain shortly after 11 a.m., fans were asked to evacuate Davis-Wade Stadium in Starkville. The team waited it out for two hours in the locker room before State decided to cancel the game.

State announced later Saturday that the Bulldogs will hold a scrimmage open to the public on Saturday at Davis-Wade Stadium at a time to be determined.

Arkansas Coach Agrees To New Contract

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman held a similar, casual scrimmage in front of fans not called a spring game on Saturday.

“I’m not a believer in the spring game,” State coach Mike Leach said. “Just go through the motions, run a couple drills and wave at everybody. I hate that. I can’t even fathom that one every level.”

Rain checks or refunds were not offered to the State fans who attended the punting practice as no admission was charged.

Mike LeachMississippi State footballSEC football

Written by Glenn Guilbeau

Guilbeau has been on the LSU beat since 1998 with multiple outlets in Louisiana, prior to that he had covered both Auburn and Alabama. He won first place for his game feature on LSU's upset at Florida last season from the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA). He was also named Beat Writer of Year, by Louisiana Sports Writers Association in July; placed in three Associated Press Sports Editors (APSE) categories – Beat Writer, Explanatory, Game Coverage – last spring. Guilbeau was also the FWAA first-place winner for columns in 2017 and was also the top overall winner in 2016 FWAA placing first for his game story, second in columns, and receiving honorable mention for features.

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here