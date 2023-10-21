Mississippi State Center May Have Just Executed The Worst Snap Of College Football Season

Videos by OutKick
Every offensive line coach will probably want to puke after seeing what Mississippi State center Cole Smith did against Arkansas. We’d call it a snap but, well, you’ll see.
The Aggies were backed up in their own territory and about to run a pass play. Somehow, Smith not only botched the snap, he didn’t even get the ball off the ground. To call it a snap would be generous. The ball lifelessly rolled along the ground before his teammates recovered it.
That play summed up how poorly both offenses played in Little Rock this afternoon. Here’s a brief look at the offensive numbers that show how much of a snoozefest the game was.
- The Aggies leading receiver, Mike Wright, had 60 Yards. Rashod Dubinion had 47 for the Razorbacks.
- Justin Robinson had the most receiving yards on the Aggies – with 40. Andrew Armstrong led Arkansas with 35.
- The teams combined to amass a paltry 405 yards of total offense and only 22 first downs.
- Third down conversions between the teams stunk as well. The Aggies went 1-10, and Arkansas was 5-17.
And yet, there had to be a winner. Jo’Quavious Marks 2-yard catch in the second quarter was all Mississippi State needed to get a 7-3 win. But I think the Aggie most anxious to flush that horrible performance down the drain is Smith, especially after a “snap” like that.
A terrible, awful game which (thankfully) I saw very little of. However, John Simmons needs to understand that “the Aggies” refers to Texas A&M. The fighting bullfrogs is what you call the MSU team.