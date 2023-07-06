Cruz Oğuz is the most athletic high school football kicker in the country. And yet, he is committed to run track at Mississippi State.

Oğuz, of Turkish decent, resides in Cleveland, Miss., a town of just under 12,000 on the westernmost border of the Magnolia State. It sits right in the heart of the Delta.

Although the rising freshman has yet to make the move to Starkville, Oğuz is already making waves. There is no way to define him.

Oğuz competes in track and field, yes, but he is also one of the top specialists in the college football recruiting Class of 2023, swims competitively, and is an impressive tumbler. Not one box truly fits.

To put Oğuz in a singular category as an athlete is virtually impossible, which is why he self-describes himself as a “hybrid athlete.” That is probably the best way to put it.

The 18-year-old is up to 200 pounds ahead of his freshman year and is at the leanest he’s ever been. To say that he is the most athletic kicker in the country is true and he may be the most jacked.

200lbs but the leanest I’ve ever been, all the training/diet is paying off pic.twitter.com/1qPJl8dAz9 — Cruz Oguz 4.5⭐️K |T&F Signee for MSU #HailState (@cruz_oguz) April 4, 2023

As a runner, Oğuz has career-bests of 10.89 seconds in the 100-meter sprint, and 22.24 in the 200.

Big shout out to Michael A. Kelly of Wild Exposures for generously being at the right place at the right time to capture this PR of 10.89 👊 pic.twitter.com/wsM2tNOHMO — Cruz Oguz 4.5⭐️K |T&F Signee for MSU #HailState (@cruz_oguz) April 23, 2023

He also finished second in the shot put at the Mississippi 5-A state meet.

Shot put PRs for both of us today at the MAIS 5-A state meet. 1-2 deja vu 👊 pic.twitter.com/E8Rwxe3Fs7 — Cruz Oguz 4.5⭐️K |T&F Signee for MSU #HailState (@cruz_oguz) May 6, 2023

Meanwhile, Oğuz is a 4.5-star kicker as rated by Ray Guy Prokicker.com and was named the MsHSAA 5-A Kicker of the Year in 2020, 2021 and 2022. His leg is no joke!

62 yards from today, felt like I could push it more 🙏🔥 pic.twitter.com/GtGAGcKxmm — Cruz Oguz 4.5⭐️K |T&F Signee for MSU #HailState (@cruz_oguz) May 8, 2023

77 yds+75 yds kickoffs from today pic.twitter.com/6prToF3Aha — Cruz Oguz 4.5⭐️K |T&F Signee for MSU #HailState (@cruz_oguz) April 20, 2023

If Oğuz’s kicking wasn’t impressive enough, he continuously ups the difficultly level by throwing a few backflips together before booting the ball away. Totally casual.

pic.twitter.com/K3R9RfZTMA — Cruz Oguz 4.5⭐️K |T&F Signee for MSU #HailState (@cruz_oguz) July 4, 2023

And if he’s not doing the flips before the kick, he’s doing them while kicking.

Booyah!!! pic.twitter.com/clHzZk8jdt — Cruz Oguz 4.5⭐️K |T&F Signee for MSU #HailState (@cruz_oguz) July 1, 2023