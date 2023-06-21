Tom Cruise Has Bulletproof Logic For Attempting Dangerous ‘Mission: Impossible’ Motorcycle Stunt On Day One Of Filming

Videos by OutKick

Tom Cruise didn’t wait to get his hands dirty while filming “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning.”

Part one of the two-part film in the Ethan Hunt saga premieres across the country July 12, and fans are people to put it lightly.

The film looks like it’s going to be incredible, and chatter about the motorcycle stunt in the movie is hitting legendary status.

The stunt involves Tom Cruise jumping a motorcycle off a cliff and parachuting down. Cruise, who is legendary for doing his own stunts, had some airtight logic for doing it one day one.

Tom Cruise explains doing dangerous stunt on day one of filming.

The most ambitious stunt in modern film history was either going to be a smashing success or the movie might stop right then and there if it failed.

The star actor told Entertainment Tonight, “Well, we know either we will continue with the film or we’re not. Let’s know day one! Let us know day one what is going to happen: Do we all continue or is it a major rewrite?

Cruise’s logic is pretty solid.

It’s pretty hard to argue with Cruise’s line of thought for filming the insane “Dead Reckoning” stunt right at the start. It was either going to be an incredible success or Cruise was going to end up as an omelette.

You might as well know right away. The studio and production would be cooked if they filmed 80% of the movie and then there’s a disaster with the motorcycle stunt. As grim as it might sound, better to know on day one than day 100 whether or not it will work.

Fortunately, the motorcycle stunt did work, and the hype around it is truly deafening. Again, it’s being viewed as the most ambitious stunt in modern film history. If that doesn’t get your pulse going, you probably have something wrong with you.

Tom Cruise explains shooting motorcycle stunt on day one of filming new “Mission: Impossible” movie. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

You can catch “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” starting July 12. It will be one we definitely follow along with at OutKick.