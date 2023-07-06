New ‘Mission: Impossible’ Has Near Perfect Reviews Rating

Videos by OutKick

Hype for “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One” has officially hit a deafening point.

The latest Ethan Hunt film with Tom Cruise premieres July 12, and it’s expected to be one of the best movies of the year.

It will be the sixth time Cruise has played Hunt. The first five films were all incredibly entertaining. Now, it’s time for the first film since 2018, and it sounds like it’s going to be awesome.

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One” earns amazing reviews.

As of Thursday morning, “Dead Reckoning, Part One” has a 98% score on Rotten Tomatoes among critics after 113 reviews. The score had been at 100% earlier on Wednesday.

Critics clearly feel the latest Ethan Hunt story is going to blow fans away. Anything above 75% is considered solid, being in the 80s is great and anything above 90 is truly elite.

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One” is currently sitting at 98 after 113 reviews. That would make it one of the best movies ever made.

‘MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING, PART ONE’ debuts with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 100%. pic.twitter.com/9XBuNQRbSy — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 5, 2023

Will the new “M:I” be great?

Fans have very high hopes for “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One.” In fact, I’d argue it’s the most-hyped film of the year.

Tom Cruise gave movie theaters a shot of adrenaline and life with “Top Gun: Maverick” last year. Now, it appears he’s gearing up to take the box office by storm for the second straight year.

Tom Cruise stars in “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One.” The film is getting incredible reviews. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

Lots of people thought “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” could lead the way. However, it’s been a box office disappointment and critics panned the movie before it opened.

While critics hated the latest Indy, they clearly love the sixth “Mission: Impossible” story. If the rating holds, it will go down as one of the best movies ever made.

You can catch “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One” starting July 12. We’ll definitely have a full review available at OutKick. Let’s hope it lives up to the hype.