Latest ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning’ Preview Promises Plenty Of Violence And Action

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One” looks like a truly epic ride for fans.

The seventh Tom Cruise film in the Ethan Hunt saga hits theaters starting July 14, and after years and years of hype for the movie, fans are finally ready to buy tickets, grab some popcorn and enjoy the show.

Some previews and promos have dropped for the latest “Mission: Impossible” film, and all of them have promised viewers a great time.

Well, a new one is out, and it definitely looks like it’s going to be one hell of a good time.

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning” with Tom Cruise looks awesome.

It’s been five years since moviegoers last saw Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt on the big screen. The seventh film has been a very long time coming, and it will be here in just over a month.

COVID did a number on all of Hollywood, and “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning” was no exception.

It would have been nice to get this movie at least a year sooner, but the situation is what it is.

The good news is the seventh movie is right around the corner, and it looks awesome. Every “M:I” fan knows every film is about Ethan Hunt racing against the clock to save the world.

The movies are packed full of adrenaline, action, violence and are a ton of fun. “Mission: Impossible” is a great example of what entertainment can be at its best.

Tom Cruise and everyone involved simply focuses on giving people who purchase a ticket an incredible journey. No woke politics, no lecturing or anything else like that.

Just bad guys dying, good guys winning and two hours well-spent.

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning” with Tom Cruise looks like a really fun film. (Photo credit should read Marco Ravagli/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

You can catch it July 14 in theaters. We’ll definitely be checking it out here at OutKick.