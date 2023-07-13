New ‘Mission: Impossible’ Expected To Put Up Huge Box Office Numbers

Videos by OutKick

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” is expected to absolutely dominate the weekend box office.

The seventh “M:I” film with Tom Cruise opened with early showings Tuesday and is now showing across the country.

Hype for the latest Ethan Hunt film is off the charts. The film holds a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and a 94% rating from fans.

People can’t get enough of the latest Tom Cruise flick, and that will translate into some huge box office earnings.

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” expected to earn some serious cash.

The film is expected to earn as much as $95 million over its opening weekend, according to Variety. Another $160 million is expected to be earned globally .That would easily be the best opening in franchise history.

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” already earned $7 million with its Tuesday showings.

Variety also noted that “Mission: Impossible” films generally have serious staying power at the box office. That’s something that the latest “Indiana Jones” film did not have.

Fans can’t wait to watch the latest Ethan Hunt adventure.

The “Mission: Impossible” series has been one of the most popular movie series over the past three decades.

People love Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, and have ever since the first movie dropped in 1996. Now, it’s time to get back to Hunt’s world with the seventh film.

Tom Cruise already saved theaters once with “Top Gun: Maverick.” The sequel to the classic hit earned just under $1.5 billion at the box office. It was the first major hit since the COVID-19 pandemic.

While “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” won’t hit that level, it will definitely put butts in the seats.

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” expected to dominate the box office. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

Make sure to check back to OutKick for a full review once I get a chance to hit a theater hopefully this weekend. I have very high expectations.