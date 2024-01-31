Missing Jackie Robinson Statue Found ‘Beyond Repair’ In Fiery Dump, Police Still Searching For Vandals

Videos by OutKick
Scorched and disassembled pieces of a bronze Jackie Robinson statue — from a park in Wichita, Kansas — were found Tuesday morning.
The discovery ended a days-long search for the missing statue after the prized piece reportedly went missing last Thursday morning.
Robinson’s statue at McAdams Park was found chopped at the ankles. The pieces were on fire inside a trash can at Garvey Park Tuesday morning. Garvey Park is located seven miles from the statue’s origin.
Considering Robinson’s legacy in Major League Baseball and American history, the theft of the ball player’s statue by two men caught on camera — but not yet apprehended — seemed rather foul.
Out of all the beefs you can have with an MLB player, Jackie Robinson has to be the most illogical pick.
Wichita police are investigating the vandalism, conducting 100 interviews with citizens thus far, according to ESPN.
“Yes, it’s really disheartening to see the remnants of the statue and the disgraceful way in which it has been disrespected,” Wichita police Chief Joe Sullivan shared.
According to the Wichita fire department, the charred remains of the statue found on Tuesday are beyond repair. The nonprofit organization that first erected the statue, League 42, shared their expectations of having it rebuilt in several months.
“There will be arrests, but we’re going to make sure that when we do, we will have a solid case,” the police chief added.
