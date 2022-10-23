Miss USA Organizers Suspended Amid Investigation Into ‘Rigged’ 2022 Miss USA Pageant

The drama surrounding the 2022 Miss USA pageant and claims that it was rigged aren’t going away quietly.

The Miss Universe Organization announced that it has suspended Miss Brand Corp, the organizers of the Miss USA pageant. In addition to the suspension, a law firm has been hired to investigate claims that the pageant was rigged.

“After thorough deliberation, Miss Universe Organization has decided to suspend Miss Brand immediately,” the Miss Universe Organization told Fox News Digital in a statement.

Miss Texas R’Bonney Gabriel crowned Miss USA (Image Credit: Miss USA/Instagram)

“Miss Universe Organization will be taking over the Miss USA program while a comprehensive, third-party investigation is conducted. The investigation will be led by the law firm Holland & Knight, and the findings will be used as the basis for the appropriate action,” the statement continued.

“We are appreciative of the cooperation from Miss USA Director Crystle Stewart as we work through the process. Our commitment to contestants and fans is our priority, and we will keep them top of mind as we move forward.”

Miss USA Rigged?

Miss Texas R’Bonney Gabriel was crowned Miss USA on October 3. She became the first Filipina American to win the pageant. The controversy surrounding the pageant being rigged began as soon as her name was called.

While R’Bonney was being crowned several of her fellow contestants marched off the stage. Claims of pageant president Crystle Stewart doing her hair backstage and helping her prepare soon followed.

There were questions about a trip to a plastic surgery spa that is also a Miss USA pageant sponsor. As well as claims Miss Texas was the only contestant who received promotion from the Miss USA page.

In other words, the claws were out and contestants weren’t happy. Pageant president Crystle Stewart released a statement of her own about the claims and the investigation.

“The current allegations that the 2022 Miss USA pageant was in favor of one contestant over another are misleading and simply not factual,” Stewart said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“I am fully cooperating with the open investigation being conducted by a third party at the request of the Miss Universe Organization. I am eager for all of the claims to be disproven, and the facts will speak for themselves; ultimately, putting all contestants’ minds at ease once and for all that this was indeed a fair pageant,” her statement continues.

“As a former titleholder, I know firsthand how much hard work, mental preparation and dedication goes into the process of being on the main stage. The last thing I would ever want to do is discredit or deny the contestants an equal opportunity to a fair competition. I would never jeopardize my dream of running an organization that empowers these young women.”

There’s More Fun On The Way

Miss Montana Heather Lee O’Keefe has been one of the more vocal contestants with claims that the pageant was rigged. She responded to the suspension and investigation on TikTok.

This controversy is far from over. We’ll have to wait until the investigation has been concluded to put it all behind us.

You hope the pageant wasn’t rigged for the sake of the winner. Not to mention for the integrity of one of our most important institutions.

On the other hand, how much fun will it be if the investigation uncovers a major scandal? The answer, of course, is a lot of fun. Who isn’t up for a little fun?