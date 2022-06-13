Miss Hooters Pageant Contestant Sloan Miavitz Is Favorite To Win It All After 2021 Runner-Up Finish

We’re just 10 days away from the night when Hooters waitresses and bartenders around the country lay it all on the line in the 2022 Miss Hooters International pageant for supremacy that will come with a $30,000 cash prize and bragging rights throughout the breastaurant industry.

Because OutKick prides itself on tracking such things, I’m here to report that Sarasota Hooters employee Sloan Miavitz is the odds-on favorite to bring home the title after finishing second in 2021.

“Representing Hooters of Sarasota in the Miss Hooters International Pageant has me in a ball of emotions, full of joy, happiness and most of all I find myself eager to take on this competition,” the 22-year-old Miavitz, who is studying business marketing and social media marketing management, told the Sarasota Herald-Tribune during a weekend send-off party at the Sarasota Hooters. “I’m so excited for us to show the world that Hooters is truly more than just a pretty face.”

Here’s the good news for Miavitz’s goal of winning the world championship: Gianna Tulio, the girlfriend of NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney, won the 2021 world championship.

That’s right, Tulio won’t be competing because she’s a past winner and that leaves a huge opening for Miavitz to slide on into the role as the favorite to take home the crown, all the chicken wings, draft beer and that huge pile of cash.

But this is going to be a highly competitive pageant with the likes of Cape Coral, Florida Hooters server Sean Abad, 20, looking to complete a huge upset. Abad, who moved to Cape Coral eight years ago from the Philippines, told the Fort Myers News-Press during her own send-off party that she would use the $30,000 to see her mother for the first time since she was 12.

That’s right, the tolerant wokes will tell you the Miss Hoooters pageant is just a bunch of dumb chicken-slinging bimbos wearing bikinis and trying to satisfy pig men. Meanwhile, you have Abad possibly changing her life in an incredible way with that $30,000.

This year’s Miss Hooters International pageant takes place June 23 in Lake Tahoe and will be live-streamed to Hooters TVs across the country.