GOD BLESS THE USA: Air Force Pilot Finalist For Miss America | PHOTOS

The European mind can’t comprehend the greatness that is an active duty Air Force officer being a Miss America finalist.

There are a lot of great things about America. Great steaks, ice cold beers, football, the Second Amendment, gorgeous nature sites and the freedom to do what you want in life.

That includes training for war and a beauty pageant at the same time.

Enter Madison Marsh.

Air Force officer Madison Marsh Miss America finalist.

Madison is among the 50 finalists to be crowned Miss America, and she’s the first ever active duty Air Force officer to be in the running, according to the New York Post.

However, the fact she’s in the final 50 women from the crown might not be the most impressive fact about her.

Marsh, who graduated from the Air Force Academy, is also an Air Force pilot trained for war to defend the red, white and blue against any enemies who might be stupid enough to test our resolve.

As a Black Hawk Down veteran once told me, it’s all about putting warheads on foreheads.

It’s unclear if Marsh is assigned to a specific kind of war plane, and I’ve reached out for specifics. We’re going to pop cans of cold beer if it turns out Marsh is flying fighter jets ready to smoke ISIS at a moment’s notice.

Talk about the crossover event of the year here at OutKick. I couldn’t have scripted this better if I tried.

Can you believe there are people who actually don’t love America? How can you not wake up jacked every single with an adrenaline rush of joy for the USA? What other country has military pilots in the running for beauty crowns?

America doesn’t just win. We win in such dominating fashion it scares everyone else off from even trying to compete.

Major props to Madison Marsh. While other countries are busy playing soccer and eating cold soup, America is sending warriors to also dominate Miss America. The winning simply never ends.