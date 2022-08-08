Bad Streak Continues For Kyle Busch After Major Crash At Michigan Speedway

Kyle Busch’s day at Michigan International Speedway came crashing after an early wreck with Austin Cindric ended his day — making it his eighth-straight Cup defeat.

On Lap 25, Cindric set off an eight-car wreck in Turn 2 after plowing into the wall. Caught up in the misfortune was Busch, who’s been riding a tough stretch as of late.

Multiple cars, including @AustinCindric and @KyleBusch, are involved in this accident in Turn 2. pic.twitter.com/Ak8rPlQUG8 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 7, 2022

“Can’t buy a break,” Busch said after the race, speaking with NBC Sports’ Kim Coon.

On behalf of Joe Gibbs Racing, Busch drove the #18 Interstate Batteries Toyota car and finished 37 out of 38 to mark another disappointing finish.

As relayed by Fox News Digital‘s Ryan Gaydos, Busch has not finished in the top 10 since racing at the Enjoy Illinois 300 in June, where he finished second.

“I just was trying to bide my time and knew we weren’t going to necessarily need to be in a hurry there to get points for the end of that stage,” Busch commented after the race.

“It was going to be a 40-lap run, and it was going to be plenty of time to get up there with our car. We had a really fast Interstate Batteries Camry.

“I mean it was looking really good for the day and obviously not a good result. Just got squeezed between the 10 spinning and myself and the fence. Just don’t get it, man. …”

Among those that also had early Sundays at the FireKeepers Casino 400 were Aric Almirola, Michael McDowell, Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., Harrison Burton, Yeley, Todd Gilliland and Ty Gibbs. Kevin Harvick sealed the Cup win on Sunday.

Kyle Busch describes getting out of the Mall of America when there was an active shooter Thursday and how he feels after that knowing he makes his living being amid crowds: pic.twitter.com/hXpKTgIvdk — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) August 6, 2022

Kyle Busch car … pic.twitter.com/odnnpUtKxI — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) August 7, 2022

