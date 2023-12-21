Minor League Pitcher Robbed At Gunpoint, Asks Cops For Ride To Throw Bullpen Session An Hour Later

Videos by OutKick

A minor league baseball pitcher was robbed at gunpoint where he had his wallet, phone and car stolen from him before asking cops for a ride to practice so he could throw his bullpen session.

No days off!

One of our MiLB pitchers recently went to McDonalds for breakfast (smh) and had his car, phone and wallet stolen at gunpoint.



After filing a report, the cops asked if he needed a ride anywhere.



He said he needed a ride to Tread, he was late for his bullpen slot.



No excuses. — Ben Brewster (@TreadAthletics) December 12, 2023

Can confirm,



Cars are temporary, gains last a lifetime https://t.co/7O0Y8QxbAX — Dylan Cumming (@DylanCumming12) December 12, 2023

ASKED COPS FOR A RIDE TO PRACTICE!

Dylan Cumming of the San Francisco Giants farm team was on his way to Tread Athletics in Pineville, North Carolina for some offseason workout training when he decided to stop at a local McDonalds. That turned out to be a dire mistake as he was just waiting for a lovely Big Mac when all of a sudden he found himself staring down the barrel of a gun and ended up having everything taken from him.

However, once cops came and took the police report and assessed the situation, Cumming asked them if he could hop in and get a ride down to the facility because he didn’t want to miss his scheduled throwing session.

I mean if there was ever an excuse for not showing up or perhaps taking a day off, it’d probably be when you were just held up at gunpoint and have no means of communication and no way to get around because your car is God knows where.

But not for Dylan. My man went and showed up. LeBron James and the ‘load management’ ilk could take a lesson from him.

In other news, here was his car, which they recovered after the suspect was involved in a police chase.@milbgrinders pic.twitter.com/Qoc6UCcxit — Ben Brewster (@TreadAthletics) December 12, 2023

Cops ultimately recovered Dylan’s car and let’s just say hopefully he has good insurance on it.

Meanwhile, if I’m the Giants I am 100% moving Dylan up to the big leagues. You want to talk about staying calm in big game situations? He could go out there with his team up by one run, bases loaded and a full count and stare down any hitter at the plate and not feel a thing!