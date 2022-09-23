Minor Leaguer Pimps Home Run, Rounds Bases Before Learning It Was A Routine Fly Ball

Delvin Perez, third baseman of the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds, thought he hit a sure-thing home run on Thursday night against the Gwinnett Stripers. He pimped the homer as if it was a no-doubter, only to embarrassingly find out a few seconds later that it was a routine fly ball.

Sitting on a 1-1 count with the Redbirds up 3-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Perez feasted on a breaking ball. After watching the ball travel into the Memphis sky, Perez gave his bat a toss and began his jog around the bases thinking he just hit his fourth long ball of the season.

Unfortunately, he forgot the wind was blowing in, and the ball barely made it to the warning track. He didn’t realize the ball stayed in the yard until after rounding third base.

Mans was about to touch home before he realized he flew out 😭



(via @GoStripers) pic.twitter.com/1SsK0z1lAX — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 23, 2022

We need to give a special shoutout to the Redbirds’ third base coach here. He didn’t even think about stopping Perez at third. Instead of saying something to him, he gave him the death stare, undoubtedly thinking ‘this freakin’ clown’ as he rounded third.

As you can see in the Memphis dugout, players and staff were already laughing well before Perez rounded third.

At least Perez made it look good. Not only was it a solid pimp job at home plate, but the throwback Memphis Chicks uniforms are also some of the best in the Minors.